Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 59,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

