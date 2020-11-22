Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

