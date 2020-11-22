Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.