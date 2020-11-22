Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Sells $55,287.66 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,161,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 39,257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

