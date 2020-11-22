Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ZM stock opened at $439.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.38. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $33,063,305.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,851,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

