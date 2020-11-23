100,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,408,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

