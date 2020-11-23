12,000 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,528,000. Booking makes up 2.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 112.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,538,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $23.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,015.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,795.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,718.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

