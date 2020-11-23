3,352 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 102,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 664,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

