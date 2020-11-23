A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

