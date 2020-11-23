Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANF opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

