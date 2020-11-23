ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $10.60 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

