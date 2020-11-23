Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,205. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

