Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Acquired by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Adverum Biotechnologies accounts for about 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.88% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 22,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,514. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

