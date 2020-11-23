Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

