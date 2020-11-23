AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Critical Analysis

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 541.15 -$2.52 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $367.30 million 5.47 $41.07 million $1.84 45.27

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Volatility & Risk

AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgEagle Aerial Systems and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 1 4 0 2.80

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Profitability

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26% AeroVironment 9.26% 7.30% 6.48%

Summary

AeroVironment beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also provides small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

