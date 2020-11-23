Akropolis (AKRO) One Day Volume Hits $6.51 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a market cap of $19.85 million and $6.51 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,960% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,847,438 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

