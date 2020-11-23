Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.71 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 508.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 335.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

