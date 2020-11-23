Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of AGI opened at $8.71 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.