Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $148.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.72.
ALXN stock opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
