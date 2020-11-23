Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $148.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.72.

ALXN stock opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

