Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

