AMATEN Price Down 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $828,356.66 and $8,361.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,960% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

AMATEN Token Trading

AMATEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

