American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

