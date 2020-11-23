Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Increased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.50. 45,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $140.38.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.