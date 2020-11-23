Analyzing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 710.81%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73% Titan Medical N/A N/A -226.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 613.89 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

