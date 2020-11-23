Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,900 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $460,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.87. 31,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.73. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.