Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,453. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

