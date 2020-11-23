Andra AP fonden Buys 300 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after purchasing an additional 185,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,237,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $389.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,700. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,795 shares of company stock worth $2,024,867 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.