Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,207. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.