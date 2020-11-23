Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

