Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in HP by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

HP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 197,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.