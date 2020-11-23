Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after acquiring an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. 97,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,102. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.