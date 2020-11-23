Andra AP fonden Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

