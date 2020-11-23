Andra AP fonden Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $28.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,954,039. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $508.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

