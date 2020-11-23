Andra AP fonden Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.77. 52,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,672. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

