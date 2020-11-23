Andra AP fonden Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.11. 164,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

