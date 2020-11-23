Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 380.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,137.21. 2,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,435. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,064.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

