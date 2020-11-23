Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 16.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. 47,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,486. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

