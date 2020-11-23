Andra AP fonden Purchases 22,200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.17% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,967. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $90.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

