Andra AP fonden Purchases 29,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 131.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Masco by 124.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Masco by 161.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after purchasing an additional 670,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 40,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,041. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.