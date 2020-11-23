Andra AP fonden Purchases 8,600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $51,435,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,359. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,119 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,889. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.