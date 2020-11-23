Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. United Bank lifted its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.