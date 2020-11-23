Andra AP fonden Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CME Group by 10,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after buying an additional 288,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

