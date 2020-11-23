Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,056. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

