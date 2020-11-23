Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $523.63. 173,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

