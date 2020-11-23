Andra AP fonden Sells 8,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,182,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.