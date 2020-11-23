Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,519 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.76. 12,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.