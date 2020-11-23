Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,288 shares of company stock valued at $624,548,135 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of EL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

