Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.28. 660,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,219,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.