Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

