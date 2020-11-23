Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 58,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.3% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

