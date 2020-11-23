Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.81. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 47.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 59.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

